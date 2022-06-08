Man accused of raping child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of child rape.

Jonesboro investigators arrested Tommy Jaleel Wallace of Marion on a bench warrant after a judge found probable cause to charge him with rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age.

Wallace is being held without bond in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in court on Wednesday, June 8.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

