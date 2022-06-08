Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines has crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Local and federal firefighters are responding. The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
The intersection of AR-35 and Highway 65, where five people were killed and five were injured...
5 killed, 5 injured in bus crash
Rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age (6/7)
Man accused of raping child
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
White House plays up summit initiatives amid no-shows
The city is hosting their first Juneteenth festival in two years after COVID shut down any...
Community gathering planned to celebrate Juneteenth
Decades ago, the only way to reduce a car’s odometer was by removing the instrument cluster and...
‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam on used cars
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman