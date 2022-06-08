Energy Alert
New health unit looks to better serve patrons

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - After almost three years of construction, the Randolph County Health Unit is opening its doors to the public.

The move was initially triggered by the 2017 flood of the building which was the third major flood it had.

Administrator Lori Bergman said it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“We had to get out of the flood zone,” she said. “We had flooded three times and we were ready to get moved.”

Bergman said the amount of water during the last flood was incredible.

“It got up into our desks,” she said. “We were not able to go back to our office for weeks on end.”

Bergman added the new building will feature state of the ark technology and change the way they are able to care for their patients.

“We lost some square footage, but we are set up so much better,” she said. “The flow is really good, and we will be able to see more patients and better serve the public.”

The new building is out of the flood zone, so Bergman said baring some crazy weather, the building should always stay dry.

