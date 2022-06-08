Energy Alert
NHS ‘The Reunion’ looks to bring alumni back to school

Nettleton High School (Source: KAIT)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It will be an exciting time for the Raiders this Saturday as they gather for “The Reunion.”

Graduates of Nettleton High School will meet for the first time in two years to honor all students, teachers, and the classes of 1952,1962,1972,1982,1992, 2002, and 2012.

The reunion will kick off at the senior high school cafeteria, 2616 Progress Lane, at 9:30 a.m. It is open to the public and to all who graduated, taught, or have a love for Nettleton Public Schools.

All are encouraged to bring Nettleton memorabilia, stories to share, and a camera. There will even be a riser set up to take class photos.

W. Danny Honnoll of the Class of 1968 will emcee the event which will include open discussions of stories about Nettleton.

W. Danny Honnoll president of the Nettleton Alumni Association arranging items in the Raider...
W. Danny Honnoll president of the Nettleton Alumni Association arranging items in the Raider Museum in the PAC on Nettleton Public School campus.(W. Danny Honnoll)

Craig Miller will also be interviewing individuals with stories about Nettleton’s history and people can donate items to the Raider Museum.

Tours of the school and the Raider Museum will be conducted throughout the gathering. Door prizes will also be given out.

Admittance is $3 for individuals and $5 for couples who attend the meet and greet, which can be paid at the door.

Contact William Danny Honnoll for more information at 870-926-2985.

