Police investigate stolen items, damage to home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in a burglary case in which money and electronics were stolen as a home was damaged.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on Chestnut Street at 6:30 a.m., June 7 for a burglary which already occurred.

The report states a person damaged a door and frame while entering the home, then proceeded to damage a 50-inch television while in the home.

In the process, a Playstation 5 and Xbox 360 video game console, along with $500 in cash were stolen.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged call to Jonesboro police at 870-935-5551.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.