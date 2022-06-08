Energy Alert
Riverside alum Gavin Stone strikes out 13 Tuesday in AA

Riverside & UCA alum made his AA debut Wednesday night
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues a stellar season in the minors.

Gavin Stone struck out 13 in 6 shutout innings Tuesday night. The Riverside & UCA alum got his 2nd AA win, the Tulsa Drillers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2. He allowed 4 hits in the outing.

Stone is continuing his rise in the minors. In 10 starts this season spanning High-A and Double-A, the Los Angeles Dodgers prospect has a 0.96 ERA and 65 K.

