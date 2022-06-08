Riverside alum Gavin Stone strikes out 13 Tuesday in AA

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues a stellar season in the minors.

Gavin Stone struck out 13 in 6 shutout innings Tuesday night. The Riverside & UCA alum got his 2nd AA win, the Tulsa Drillers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2. He allowed 4 hits in the outing.

A lesson in the art of personal records- @gavinbstone just hit his personal best at 13 K's on the night. pic.twitter.com/XgAEYRtYoj — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 8, 2022

Stone is continuing his rise in the minors. In 10 starts this season spanning High-A and Double-A, the Los Angeles Dodgers prospect has a 0.96 ERA and 65 K.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.