‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

Security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

The city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

