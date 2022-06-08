Vehicle found, arrest made in car break-in case

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a vehicle stolen during a series of car break-ins in Lake City has been found, with an arrest being made.

Back in May, officers said three suspects had stolen a vehicle and a gun from another vehicle on the morning of May 5.

Police Chief Winfred Saffell told Region 8 News on Tuesday a vehicle was retrieved in the case. He said they found it in Little Rock.

Chief Saffell also said a juvenile suspect has been arrested, but he did not offer any other details, except the investigation was still ongoing.

If you have any information on this case and the possible suspects, you can call Lake City police at 870-933-4551.

