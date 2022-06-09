Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Troopers and emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-30 near Caddo Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash site.
Officials at the scene have confirmed at least three people are dead. ASP has also confirmed there are multiple fatalities.
Troopers have not been able to account for everyone in the vehicles involved in the crash.
A fire was also initially reported within one of the crash sites, according to a news release.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.
