ArDOT closing Highway 14 to replace drain pipes

Road crews will shut down a Mississippi County highway to replace deteriorating drain pipes.
Road crews will shut down a Mississippi County highway to replace deteriorating drain pipes.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews will shut down a Mississippi County highway to replace deteriorating drain pipes.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will close Highway 14 from Interstate 55 in front of Rivercrest High School to just west of Marie.

Beginning Monday, June 13, at 8 a.m., ArDOT workers will remove old corrugated metal pipes and install new ones for a cross-drain.

The closure is expected to last four days, weather permitting. Drivers should use alternative routes.

