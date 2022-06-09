“Be yourself” NEA PRIDEfest returns for 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, NEA PRIDEfest is set to return Saturday.

The event will feature live music from local artists, vendors, two full drag productions, and plenty more family-friendly fun. It all starts at 1 p.m. in Downtown Jonesboro and lasts until 11 p.m.

Lisa Godsey, a 20-year Jonesboro resident and board member for NEA Progress, said it’s important for those in the LGBTQIA+ community in Northeast Arkansas to see and feel the support of their peers and allies.

“People are just excited about it, thrilled about it,” Godsey said. “People who are in the community, people who are not in the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, they’re just so excited about this.”

Godsey said she is expecting a larger turnout than in years past, and that the interest in the event has been “overwhelming” at times. She said vendors kept calling up until the “last minute” trying to secure a spot in the festivities.

She also wanted to stress that it is a family-friendly event, just like other festivals that take place downtown.

“It’s very important for our area. Everybody needs to see there’s no difference. It’s just like if you were going to another festival downtown. There’s no difference,” Godsey said. “We are who we are, and we’re just everyday normal people living our lives is all we’re doing.”

PRIDEfeset will conclude a week full of pride events across Jonesboro. For Godsey, it’s all about expressing yourself and not worrying about what anyone else thinks.

“I just want people to see that and to understand that everyone here can just be yourself,” she said. “Just be yourself.”

