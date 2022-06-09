Brief Break from Humidity and Rain Chances

Thursday looks to be a pretty good day. It won’t last long, but rain chances are zero today, and humidity is dropping. You’ll start to feel the humidity again throughout Friday. Another disturbance moves through the area Friday morning bringing with it the chance for heavy rain and storms. The best chance of severe weather may be just to the west and south of most of Region 8. We start to calm down heading into the weekend, but we are not going to rule out a few more storms over the weekend. Eventually, high pressure builds in early next week ending storm chances and cranking up the heat. Heat advisories look possible as heat indices reach 105°F or higher. Our second heat wave of the year could last for a while.

