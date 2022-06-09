Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

BRTC offering active shooter training for educators

Two weeks after a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two...
Two weeks after a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers, Black River Technical College is offering specialized training for educators should the unthinkable happen in their schools.(Black River Technical College)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Two weeks after a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers, Black River Technical College is offering specialized training for educators should the unthinkable happen in their schools.

BRTC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) has developed “Active Shooter Training for Educators.”

According to a Thursday news release from the college, teachers and school personnel will learn how to identify threats, secure classrooms, and react to active shooter events.

“This four-hour course will be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Education for approval for professional development” credits, the release said.

The curriculum will contain the “most current guidelines established by the United States Department of Homeland Security.”

For more information or to register, contact Bridgette Rose at 870-248-4000, extension 4190 or email Bridgette.Rose@blackrivertech.edu.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award

Latest News

A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
In this image taken from video flames and smoke billow from trucks involved in a deadly...
3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Martinbrook Drive on Tuesday in...
Various pieces of jewelry, phone stolen in Tuesday theft