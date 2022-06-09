BRTC offering active shooter training for educators

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Two weeks after a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers, Black River Technical College is offering specialized training for educators should the unthinkable happen in their schools.

BRTC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) has developed “Active Shooter Training for Educators.”

According to a Thursday news release from the college, teachers and school personnel will learn how to identify threats, secure classrooms, and react to active shooter events.

“This four-hour course will be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Education for approval for professional development” credits, the release said.

The curriculum will contain the “most current guidelines established by the United States Department of Homeland Security.”

For more information or to register, contact Bridgette Rose at 870-248-4000, extension 4190 or email Bridgette.Rose@blackrivertech.edu.

