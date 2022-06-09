Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

June 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Thursday looks to be a pretty good day. It won’t last long, but rain chances are zero today, and humidity is dropping.

You’ll start to feel the humidity again throughout Friday. Another disturbance moves through the area Friday morning bringing with it the chance for heavy rain and storms. The best chance of severe weather may be just to the west and south of most of Region 8.

We start to calm down heading into the weekend, but we are not going to rule out a few more storms over the weekend.

Eventually, high pressure builds in early next week ending storm chances and cranking up the heat. Heat advisories look possible as heat indices reach 105°F or higher. Our second heat wave of the year could last for a while.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe.

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection presents its findings. (CNN, POOL, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, JOHN HARRINGTON, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash.

An investigation is happening now in after a school bus was shot in Little Rock.

A new study shows better behavior in children linked to breakfast after class begins.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age (6/7)
Man accused of raping child
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Martinbrook Drive on Tuesday in...
Various pieces of jewelry, phone stolen in Tuesday theft
Officers arrested Jordan Harvey for multiple charges, including eight counts of endangering the...
Man arrested in connection to Osceola shooting
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on South Caraway Road in...
Police investigate shots fired at home