Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Osceola shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Blytheville man is behind bars after police said two teenagers were shot.

Officers arrested Jordan Harvey for multiple charges, including eight counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of first-degree battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 2, officers were notified about two teenagers being shot on Broadway and East Union.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid and took the teenagers to the hospital.

One of the victims, who was unable to speak due to being shot in the month, wrote to police on a piece of paper, saying, “I thought I was gonna die”, according to the affidavit.

The victim was asked if he knew who shot him, and he told officers it was Harvey, but to go to his grandmother, who was in the hospital lobby.

The affidavit states the grandmother gave the victim the phone and showed officers Harvey’s profile on Facebook, where he was able to identify him as the shooter.

Officers state there were eight juveniles at the time of the shooting, with ages ranging from 1 to 17.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age (6/7)
Man accused of raping child
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
The intersection of AR-35 and Highway 65, where five people were killed and five were injured...
5 killed, 5 injured in bus crash

Latest News

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Martinbrook Drive on Tuesday in...
Various pieces of jewelry, phone stolen in Tuesday theft
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on South Caraway Road in...
Police investigate shots fired at home
According to an incident report, a victim contacted JPD dispatch on June 7 regarding a missing...
Police investigate firearm missing from home
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to Madison Street on June 7...
Police investigate firearms stolen from car