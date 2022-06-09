Man arrested in connection to Osceola shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Blytheville man is behind bars after police said two teenagers were shot.

Officers arrested Jordan Harvey for multiple charges, including eight counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of first-degree battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 2, officers were notified about two teenagers being shot on Broadway and East Union.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid and took the teenagers to the hospital.

One of the victims, who was unable to speak due to being shot in the month, wrote to police on a piece of paper, saying, “I thought I was gonna die”, according to the affidavit.

The victim was asked if he knew who shot him, and he told officers it was Harvey, but to go to his grandmother, who was in the hospital lobby.

The affidavit states the grandmother gave the victim the phone and showed officers Harvey’s profile on Facebook, where he was able to identify him as the shooter.

Officers state there were eight juveniles at the time of the shooting, with ages ranging from 1 to 17.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.