Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigate firearm missing from home

According to an incident report, a victim contacted JPD dispatch on June 7 regarding a missing...
According to an incident report, a victim contacted JPD dispatch on June 7 regarding a missing firearm.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are searching for a suspect in a possible firearm theft.

According to an incident report, a victim contacted JPD dispatch on June 7 regarding a missing firearm.

The report states the victim had several people helping them move to a new home, and that’s when she decided to look for the firearm and noticed it was missing.

Officers said she could not provide any other details regarding the theft, other than the gun had not been seen in at least six months.

If you have information about the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age (6/7)
Man accused of raping child
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
The intersection of AR-35 and Highway 65, where five people were killed and five were injured...
5 killed, 5 injured in bus crash

Latest News

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Martinbrook Drive on Tuesday in...
Various pieces of jewelry, phone stolen in Tuesday theft
Officers arrested Jordan Harvey for multiple charges, including eight counts of endangering the...
Man arrested in connection to Osceola shooting
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on South Caraway Road in...
Police investigate shots fired at home
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to Madison Street on June 7...
Police investigate firearms stolen from car