Police investigate firearm missing from home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are searching for a suspect in a possible firearm theft.

According to an incident report, a victim contacted JPD dispatch on June 7 regarding a missing firearm.

The report states the victim had several people helping them move to a new home, and that’s when she decided to look for the firearm and noticed it was missing.

Officers said she could not provide any other details regarding the theft, other than the gun had not been seen in at least six months.

If you have information about the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

