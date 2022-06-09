Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigate firearms stolen from car

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to Madison Street on June 7...
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to Madison Street on June 7 in reference to a stolen firearm.(WBTV File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect behind a theft in which two firearms were stolen from a car.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Madison Street on June 7 in reference to a stolen firearm.

Upon arrival, the victim told police he knew both guns were in the car the previous night, but when he went to get them that day, they were gone from their cases.

The victim said both weapons were his, but the weapons were stolen out of another victim’s car and that he did not know who may have taken them, according to the report.

If you have information about the theft or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award
Rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age (6/7)
Man accused of raping child
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
The intersection of AR-35 and Highway 65, where five people were killed and five were injured...
5 killed, 5 injured in bus crash

Latest News

Arkansas Attorney General warns parents of online dangers
At the site of the accident just west of Dermott, a memorial has been set up to remember the...
Family remembers victim in Monday bus crash
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash
Football in midst of busy June
State of A-State: Football in midst of busy June with camps, workouts, & recruiting