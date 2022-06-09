Police investigate firearms stolen from car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect behind a theft in which two firearms were stolen from a car.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Madison Street on June 7 in reference to a stolen firearm.

Upon arrival, the victim told police he knew both guns were in the car the previous night, but when he went to get them that day, they were gone from their cases.

The victim said both weapons were his, but the weapons were stolen out of another victim’s car and that he did not know who may have taken them, according to the report.

If you have information about the theft or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

