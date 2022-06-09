Police investigate shots fired at home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an incident in which shots were fired at a home.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on South Caraway Road in reference to damage to the home.

The report states a glass sliding door was damaged, and a wall was also damaged from a bullet being lodged into it. The damages are worth $850.

If you have information about the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

