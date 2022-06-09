One Last Round of Rain Before a Heat Wave

Yesterday was nice, and today will still feel nice. We’ve just got a chance of rain coming with it too. A disturbance will move out of Oklahoma and into Arkansas early this morning. The best chance of severe weather is just to the west and south of most of Region 8. We’ll watch for a strong wind gust or two, but even the heavy rain threat has shifted mostly out of Region 8, too. That’s unfortunate for those who have missed out on the rain the past few days because we are very dry over the next week. Just a few pop-up showers are possible, but those won’t provide much beneficial rain. We stay in the 80s today and tomorrow before 90s return on Sunday. We’ll start to feel the humidity again later tonight. Heat advisories look possible as heat indices reach 105°F or higher. Our second heat wave of the year could last for a while.

