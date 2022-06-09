Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One Last Round of Rain Before a Heat Wave

June 10th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (6/9)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday was nice, and today will still feel nice. We’ve just got a chance of rain coming with it too. A disturbance will move out of Oklahoma and into Arkansas early this morning. The best chance of severe weather is just to the west and south of most of Region 8. We’ll watch for a strong wind gust or two, but even the heavy rain threat has shifted mostly out of Region 8, too. That’s unfortunate for those who have missed out on the rain the past few days because we are very dry over the next week. Just a few pop-up showers are possible, but those won’t provide much beneficial rain. We stay in the 80s today and tomorrow before 90s return on Sunday. We’ll start to feel the humidity again later tonight. Heat advisories look possible as heat indices reach 105°F or higher. Our second heat wave of the year could last for a while.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jonesboro police want to know who shot up a woman’s home.
Shots fired at woman’s home, police searching for clues
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
In this image taken from video flames and smoke billow from trucks involved in a deadly...
3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather

Latest News

Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (6/9)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (6/9)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Ryan's Wednesday 10PM Forecast (6/8/2022)
Ryan's Wednesday 10PM Forecast (6/8/2022)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (6/8)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (6/8)