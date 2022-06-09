Various pieces of jewelry, phone stolen in Tuesday theft
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding the suspect behind a burglary where various pieces of jewelry and a phone were stolen.
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Martinbrook Drive on Tuesday in response to a theft that had already occurred.
Upon arrival, the victim of the theft said several items were stolen from her home, including various pieces of jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet. The report also states an iPhone was stolen, but the make or model of the phone was not released.
If you have information about the theft or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.