Various pieces of jewelry, phone stolen in Tuesday theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding the suspect behind a burglary where various pieces of jewelry and a phone were stolen.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Martinbrook Drive on Tuesday in response to a theft that had already occurred.

Upon arrival, the victim of the theft said several items were stolen from her home, including various pieces of jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet. The report also states an iPhone was stolen, but the make or model of the phone was not released.

If you have information about the theft or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

