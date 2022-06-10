Energy Alert
$25,000+ worth of lawn mowers stolen from business

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are needing your help finding out who stole more than $25,000 worth of lawn mowers from a business.

According to an initial incident report, on June 8, officer Bruce Wright responded to Greenway Equipment on Stadium Boulevard regarding a theft that already occurred sometime between 12 and 1:30 a.m.

The report notes the suspects cut the locks to the gates and took the equipment.

At least nine lawnmowers were stolen, and their values range from $2,799 to $17,365.

Four people were involved, according to officer Wright.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

