Arkansas school bus struck by gunfire; no one inured

Police said they did not believe the bus was being targeted when its door was shot.
Police said they did not believe the bus was being targeted when its door was shot.(cbs46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gunfire struck a school bus in Arkansas’ capital Wednesday morning that was transporting a student home, but no one was injured in the incident.

Little Rock Police said they did not believe the bus was being targeted when its door was shot. No arrests or suspects in the shooting were announced by late Wednesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Little Rock School District said the driver and a student who was being taken home after a summer program were the only ones in the bus at the time of the incident. The district and police did not say how old the student was

Police said they would be giving extra patrols to the areas where the district has summer programs.

The shooting occurred weeks after a shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, and amid heightened concerns about gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

