Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Barbershop owner says angry customer shot him over haircut

A barber survived a shooting late last week after an angry customer allegedly opened fire. (Source: KCTV)
By Nathan Vickers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A barbershop owner is recovering after he says an angry customer shot him last week.

Dráque Murff, the owner of Dráque’s Barbershop in Kansas City, told KCTV the customer came into his shop last week and asked for a discounted haircut. One of the barbers at the shop agreed. But Murff said that after the trim, the man complained about it.

“It wasn’t even a bad cut,” Murff said. “[The barber] did a really good job with it. The man just wanted it for free.”

The next day the man returned, looking for the barber. When Murff told him the barber wasn’t there, the man became agitated. Murff said the customer then pulled out a gun.

“I started running,” Murff said. “But then, I got shot in the back.”

Murff said he kept running, but he fell when he tried to jump over a fence. He said the man stood over him with the gun.

“It was a terrible situation, lying there with a gun to my head,” Murff said. “I said one more prayer. He pulled the trigger and I just heard a click.”

He heard several more clicks as a stranger came to help.

“I looked up and saw some big dude,” he said. “He was trying to get the gun away and I went over and started hitting him.”

He said the other barbers had caught up by then and joined in to help. Lalo, a barber who has a chair in Dráque’s, said they eventually got the gun away from the shooter.

“We did what we had to do,” Lalo said.

Murff was taken to the hospital, where he found out the bullet had passed through his side and barely missed his spine.

Police identified the shooter as 33-year-old Vernie Dickens. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

KCTV has covered events at the barbershop in the past, including charity toy drives for families and free haircuts for kids. Murff said he thinks of his business as a source of community support. After the shooting, he decided to start a GoFundMe page to help kickstart a nonprofit for violence awareness and prevention.

“I just want to turn tragedy into triumph,” Murff said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jonesboro police want to know who shot up a woman’s home.
Shots fired at woman’s home, police searching for clues
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week,...
Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call