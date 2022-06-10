Energy Alert
Business to host benefit for Brookland Police Department

By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping our police officers, one pound of pulled pork at a time. Trauma Hogs BBQ is hosting a Brookland police benefit.

All the proceeds will go directly to the police department to help purchase a K9 dog and training for its handler.

“Brookland is a growing community. It is one of the larger growing outlying communities in Northeast Arkansas especially outside of Jonesboro and they need extra support,” said Jason Cottingham, owner of Trauma Hogs BBQ. “There’s been some shortages and officers and stuff like that, and that will kind of shore up some of their help. We absolutely want to help those guys because they do a lot in our community.”

You can get anything from pulled pork, ribs, a special pork tenderloin bacon wrap, and even pulled pork nachos with white queso.

Cottingham says as they get closer to celebrating a year in business, they know they are only as strong as their community.

The barbeque spot normally doesn’t open on Sunday, but they will do anything for the men in blue and their future partner-in-crime.

If you were wondering about the name “Trauma Hogs BBQ”, the owners, Cottingham and Tiffany Vaughn, were both nurses before being furlough during the pandemic, which is where the idea of Trauma came from.

The police benefit is Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the corner of Highway 49 and Rogers Chapel Road.

