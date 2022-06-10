Deputies searching for persons of interest in break-in case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help in finding two people they believe are behind a couple of break-ins in Pocahontas.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said they are searching for two men who committed the break-ins, in addition to fraud, on Thursday, June 9.

He said the duo will be in a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with a Texas plate with the number NZX6338.

If you have any information on this case, contact Sheriff Bell at 870-892-8888 or the Pocahontas Police Department at 870-892-9867.

