Deputies searching for persons of interest in break-in case

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said they are searching for two men who committed the...
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said they are searching for two men who committed the break-ins, in addition to fraud, on Thursday, June 9.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help in finding two people they believe are behind a couple of break-ins in Pocahontas.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said they are searching for two men who committed the break-ins, in addition to fraud, on Thursday, June 9.

He said the duo will be in a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with a Texas plate with the number NZX6338.

If you have any information on this case, contact Sheriff Bell at 870-892-8888 or the Pocahontas Police Department at 870-892-9867.

