Fun and excitement at 45th annual Farm Fest

It’s all fun and games in Wynne, as the 45th annual Farm Fest has begun.
It’s all fun and games in Wynne, as the 45th annual Farm Fest has begun.(Source: Wynne Farm Fest/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s all fun and games in Wynne, as the 45th annual Farm Fest has begun.

From June 9 to 11, bring your friends and family to the Wynne Sports Complex for several activities.

The activities include live music, arts and crafts, a classic car show, a spectacular new carnival, the Delta Smoke BBQ content, and much more.

You can find out more about the event by visiting the Wynne Farm Fest Facebook page.

