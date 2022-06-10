Fun and excitement at 45th annual Farm Fest

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s all fun and games in Wynne, as the 45th annual Farm Fest has begun.

From June 9 to 11, bring your friends and family to the Wynne Sports Complex for several activities.

The activities include live music, arts and crafts, a classic car show, a spectacular new carnival, the Delta Smoke BBQ content, and much more.

You can find out more about the event by visiting the Wynne Farm Fest Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.