Gov. Hutchinson announces reinstatement of school safety commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With concerns about school safety on the rise following the Uvalde mass shooting, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday he has issued an executive order to reinstate the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

“The recent violence in Texas was a stark reminder that the work of securing our schools is never done,” he said. “That is why I am calling the Arkansas School Safety Commission back into service. Members of the commission, which I created in 2018, submitted thirty significant recommendations in their original 124-page report. School districts around the state have implemented many of the recommendations.”

According to a news release, members of the commission will review the final report from the Commission in 2018. They will update the analysis of the safety of K-12 schools throughout the state, taking into consideration the physical and mental health of students. The Commission will then identify any new recommendations of best practices in school safety that have developed since 2018.

The Commission’s first meeting will be Tuesday, June 14, with the initial report being due to Gov. Hutchinson on Aug. 1.

This comes after the governor said a special session on school safety could happen in July, but he has not confirmed those details.

