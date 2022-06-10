Harrison, Ark. Police Department searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man with multiple warrants.

Matthew Austin Cessor, 23, is wanted for commercial burglary and theft of property concerning multiple recent break-ins.

According to Harrison PD, investigators were able to positively identify Cessor, from multiple sources, using surveillance footage from different locations including the concessions stand at the Harrison Soccer Complex.

Cessor is already facing charges from an incident on December 7, 2021, accused of breaking into the Mixed Martial Arts Academy in Harrison and stealing a pair of boxing gloves. Police say Cessor was later found with drug paraphernalia in the same incident.

“We have multiple sources who have identified him based on video footage where he has burglarized different locations and stolen equipment from those locations,” said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

In addition to the soccer complex, investigators say they connected Cessor to a break-in at the Harrison Schools Administrative building.

“I just find it super disrespectful. There are kids out here trying to play the sport and better themselves,” said Connor Phillips, a Harrison graduate attending North Arkansas College to play soccer. “So when they’re messing with stuff that could eventually affect their game, I just don’t find it fair to them. It’s super disrespectful to the town of Harrison.”

Chief Graddy says surveillance video identified Cessor in multiple instances. The city added surveillance cameras throughout all of Harrison’s parks.

“This subject is actually a suspect in some other cases we’re still investigating, and we do have video footage of that,” Chief Graddy said about Cessor. “We’ve went to his residence and other locations that he’s known to be, and we’re unable to locate him. Since he is suspected in multiple cases, we want the general public to know we have warrants for him and will pick him up.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cessor, contact the Harrison Police Department at (870)741-5463

