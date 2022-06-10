Longest-running ambulance service celebrates huge milestone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No ambulance service in the state has run as long as Emerson Ambulance Service, which celebrated 90 years of business on Friday.

The celebration honored Toby Emerson, who has been with the business for 45 years.

On June 7, 1932, W. T. Emerson and Homer Burns created the business. Toby’s father, Billy Joe Emerson, took over the business in 1954. 24 years later, Toby joined the ranks.

Toby said it’s nothing short of a miracle that the business is still going today, but added it would not be possible without the hard work of so many behind the scenes.

“They work horrible hours and deal with horrible things,” he said. “It’s a difficult job. They’re brave, they’re dedicated, and I wouldn’t trade them for anyone.”

Steven Metcalf worked at Emerson Ambulance Service for 28 years as a paramedic. He said despite the tough work and 24-hour shifts, it’s all worth it.

He said the job brings everyone together to the point they don’t feel like coworkers, but instead, they feel like family.

“The hours that we have to work, we’re with [each other] more than we are with our own families. We miss birthdays, we miss anniversaries, we miss baseball games. We sacrifice a lot to do this job,” Metcalf said.

The celebration was a surprise. Well, for Toby, at least.

When he showed up to work Friday, friends, family, and coworkers, current and former, all gathered to present him with two plaques: One to celebrate 90 years in business, and the other honoring his late father.

There wasn’t any cake or ice cream, but there was an abundance of hugs and smiles, with a few tears mixed in for good measure.

Emerson is the longest-running ambulance service in Arkansas, but they also believe it may be the longest running in the entire United States. However, they have yet to confirm that data.

Either way, they’ve got 90 years of history in Northeast Arkansas and are looking forward to another 90 or more serving the community.

