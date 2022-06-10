Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says

Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of St. Louis on June 7, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old is in custody after a shooting left one man dead in St. Louis City.

Terrance King, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the shooting outside the McDonald’s on the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest during the incident.

He was not conscious or breathing when officers found him and later died from his injuries.

A probable cause statement says King and Henderson, who both worked at the McDonald’s, got into an argument inside the store.

A manager then escorted King outside and another argument erupted, which is when police say King shot Henderson and killed him.

The statement says there were multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
FILE - Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during...
West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for Ukraine
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say