One person dead in evening crash

ETOWAH, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man is dead following a crash Thursday evening.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:52 p.m. on June 9 at the intersection of State Highway 140 and State Highway 136.

According to the crash report, Tanner Miles, 37, was traveling westbound on State Highway 140 approaching the intersection of State Highway 136 in a 2013 Honda.

A 2021 Ford traveling east on State Highway 140 attempted to turn left onto State Highway 136 in front of Miles.

This caused Miles to lose control of his vehicle and strike the front of the Ford.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the intersection with Miles’ vehicle facing west and the Ford facing northwest.

Miles was killed in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.