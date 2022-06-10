Police: Woman’s purse containing cash, cards, and documents stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman came up to her vehicle and to her shock, her purse containing valuable items was missing, according to Jonesboro police.

An initial incident report states officer Lane Cohn responded to a home on the 2400-block of Westacre Drive.

The victim told the officer between 8 and 9 p.m., someone broke into her vehicle and stole her light-blue Aldo purse.

“After observation of the incident scene, it appeared that someone threw a brick through the driver-side front window. The brick was still inside and landed on the passenger side in the flood board,” officer Cohn said.

The report showed the purse contained a wallet with “identity documents”, approximately $50 in cash, along with debit and credit cards.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

