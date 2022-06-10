Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Woman’s purse containing cash, cards, and documents stolen

A woman came up to her vehicle and to her shock, her purse containing valuable items was...
A woman came up to her vehicle and to her shock, her purse containing valuable items was missing, according to Jonesboro police.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman came up to her vehicle and to her shock, her purse containing valuable items was missing, according to Jonesboro police.

An initial incident report states officer Lane Cohn responded to a home on the 2400-block of Westacre Drive.

The victim told the officer between 8 and 9 p.m., someone broke into her vehicle and stole her light-blue Aldo purse.

“After observation of the incident scene, it appeared that someone threw a brick through the driver-side front window. The brick was still inside and landed on the passenger side in the flood board,” officer Cohn said.

The report showed the purse contained a wallet with “identity documents”, approximately $50 in cash, along with debit and credit cards.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins music award

Latest News

According to an initial incident report, on June 8, officer Bruce Wright responded to Greenway...
$25,000+ worth of lawn mowers stolen from business
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said they are searching for two men who committed the...
Deputies searching for persons of interest in break-in case
Football Championships will be in Little Rock, Volleyball in Hot Springs.
AAA releases State Finals Dates/Times for Football and Volleyball
New Harrisburg Head Football Coach
Darrick Ware named new Harrisburg Head Football Coach