Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Senator Josh Hawley skeptical gun reform bill will pass in Senate

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is skeptical a recently passed gun reform bill in the U.S. House will pass in the Senate.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In response to growing calls for action, lawmakers are under pressure in Washington to address gun violence in America. This comes after multiple mass shootings in just over a week, including Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, TX.

Wednesday the Democrat-led U.S. House passed the “Protecting Our Kids Act” with a 223 to 204 vote. The bill included a ban on large-capacity magazines, would raise the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to 21, and several more provisions. However, it’s a bill that Missouri Senator Josh Hawley does not think will pass in the Senate.

”I have to tell you I am pretty skeptical about this endeavor because most of what’s being proposed are measures that I frankly oppose,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “I’m not in favor of raising, Federally, the age for buying a long gun. I’m not in favor of imposing on the states, a red flag law nationwide, so I’m pretty skeptical.”

Senator Hawley said he continues to be an advocate for increasing penalties for felons who possess firearms and increased firearm offense penalties. However, he added he’s disappointed those do not appear to be on the table right now. Senator Hawley was also present when the Senate Judiciary Committee heard the testimony from some of the survivors of Uvalde.

“I mean, I’m a parent of three small children so I don’t need any convincing about keeping children safe or about putting criminals behind bars or frankly making schools safe,” said Sen. Hawley. “I think parents have got to be able to send their kids to school and know that their children are going to be safe and that begins with the schools themselves being safe.”

Many are now pointing to November, when voters will have the opportunity to make their voice heard when it comes to gun reform.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jonesboro police want to know who shot up a woman’s home.
Shots fired at woman’s home, police searching for clues
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Arkansas State Police said at least a dozen vehicles were collectively involved at the crash...
Multiple fatalities confirmed in I-30 crash

Latest News

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Police said they did not believe the bus was being targeted when its door was shot.
Arkansas school bus struck by gunfire; no one inured
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley discusses the newly passed gun reform bill in the U.S. House and...
Senator Josh Hawley skeptical gun reform bill will pass in Senate
Geico could be required to pay a Missouri woman $5.2 million because she said she contracted a...
Geico facing payout to Missouri woman who got HPV after sex in car