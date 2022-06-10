Senator Josh Hawley skeptical gun reform bill will pass in Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In response to growing calls for action, lawmakers are under pressure in Washington to address gun violence in America. This comes after multiple mass shootings in just over a week, including Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, TX.

Wednesday the Democrat-led U.S. House passed the “Protecting Our Kids Act” with a 223 to 204 vote. The bill included a ban on large-capacity magazines, would raise the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to 21, and several more provisions. However, it’s a bill that Missouri Senator Josh Hawley does not think will pass in the Senate.

”I have to tell you I am pretty skeptical about this endeavor because most of what’s being proposed are measures that I frankly oppose,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “I’m not in favor of raising, Federally, the age for buying a long gun. I’m not in favor of imposing on the states, a red flag law nationwide, so I’m pretty skeptical.”

Senator Hawley said he continues to be an advocate for increasing penalties for felons who possess firearms and increased firearm offense penalties. However, he added he’s disappointed those do not appear to be on the table right now. Senator Hawley was also present when the Senate Judiciary Committee heard the testimony from some of the survivors of Uvalde.

“I mean, I’m a parent of three small children so I don’t need any convincing about keeping children safe or about putting criminals behind bars or frankly making schools safe,” said Sen. Hawley. “I think parents have got to be able to send their kids to school and know that their children are going to be safe and that begins with the schools themselves being safe.”

Many are now pointing to November, when voters will have the opportunity to make their voice heard when it comes to gun reform.

