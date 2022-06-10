Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scheduled inspection on I-40 to cause lane closures

A news release shows a scheduled inspection will require single outside lane closures for...
A news release shows a scheduled inspection will require single outside lane closures for approximately two weeks beginning Saturday, June 18.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who frequent the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge will need to make plans in the upcoming weeks.

A news release shows a scheduled inspection will require single outside lane closures for approximately two weeks beginning Saturday, June 18.

ArDOT said this is a continuation of the spring inspection to perform testing of welds along the bridge’s main arch spans.

Weather permitting, outside eastbound lanes will begin to close Saturday, June 18, while outside westbound lanes will close Monday, June 20.

ArDOT said the inspection may occasionally require simultaneous lane closures of the outside lanes in each direction. Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

  • Outside westbound lanes: Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Outside eastbound lanes: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Either westbound or eastbound: Saturday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An ArDOT inspection of the main bridge spans is scheduled for Sept. 2022.

