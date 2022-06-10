Truck company concerned over rising fuel prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truck drivers are feeling pain at the pumps, with some contemplating keeping their businesses open due to the rise in prices.

AAA reports the average price for diesel in Arkansas is $5.29 per gallon.

The way prices are rising, taking loads of food or items to stores is not making them much of a profit.

The owners of Bray Trucking, which opened back in 2013, said they aren’t worried, but the concerns are growing.

“We are feeling a real pinch right now,” said owner Doug Bray.

Just six months ago, Doug and Sondra Bray said an average fill-up for one of their trailers, if it was a little below half full, was around $200 or $300. Now, that price has doubled.

“I’m spending $200 just on fuel for my refrigerator trailer alone, plus then you add another $800 to fill up the truck,” Doug said.

The couple said if they fill up the tank from empty, they are looking at a $1,200 bill.

They said they both have seen high fuel prices throughout the year, but in some states, diesel prices have reached $6 a gallon.

“Somebody asked me ‘Are you worried?’ I said ‘No, I am not worried yet. I don’t have the answers I want,” Doug said.

The couple added the prices companies are paying them to take a load are shrinking.

“There is a load here in Jonesboro that I can pick up. I used to get $4,000 on that load,” Doug said. “The same load I looked at today was $1,000 cheaper.”

A small profit at the end of the day makes it hard to keep trucks on the road.

One of the trucks Bray Trucking loads is a refrigerator trailer. This trailer holds cheese, milk, and meat. Products that are in high demand.

“Without me being able to run that trailer, your meat. You won’t be eating,” he said.

Doug added while the price of fuel is a pain, the cost to have his truck repaired is also rising.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.