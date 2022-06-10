Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase

Energy Alert
A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman with a warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.

According to Sheriff Dale Cook, the chase is near Mallard Lake.

He said when police tried to stop her, she somehow got into a Manila police vehicle and drove off.

When she got out of the vehicle, she shot at it and proceeded to run into the woods, dropping a weapon along the way, according to Sheriff Cook.

Authorities are still trying to search for her at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

