41st Mountain Dew Classic in full swing for Saturday, Sunday

The event will be held at Southside Softball Complex Saturday at Sunday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite some Friday morning rain, a longtime summer tradition will continue this weekend.

Field conditions are good for the 41st Mountain Dew Classic to get underway starting Saturday morning. Over 80 games will be played over the weekend.

Nearly 50 teams over 7 divisions are signed up for the tournament.

“Luckily rain has been straying away,” Softball Coordinator for the City of Jonesboro Karla Marroquin said. “Fields are looking beautiful... It’s a really fun tournament. We usually have a lot of people coming in out of town and playing, there will be about 80 games being played this weekend.

You can view the brackets here.

