Arkansas man injured during Floyd protest sues troopers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas attorney hospitalized after being struck by a beanbag fired by police during a protest at the state Capitol over George Floyd’s killing filed a lawsuit Friday against the head of state police and several troopers.

Don Cook’s lawsuit names state Trooper Ryan Wingo, who fired the beanbag, and state police director Col. Bill Bryant, accusing them and other troopers of violating his constitutional rights.

The protest occurred days after Floyd had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

Cook was struck in the face by the beanbag, which was fired after state police ordered crowds at the Capitol to disperse according to the lawsuit.

Cook suffered serious injuries to his face, jaw, and teeth, and the beanbag had to be removed during emergency surgery.

The lawsuit said the use of the beanbag was unnecessary since he was already walking away from the Capitol and it caused Cook “great injury, anxiety, stress, mental anguish, pain, and suffering.”

An Arkansas State Police spokesperson declined to comment, citing the agency’s longstanding practice of not commenting on pending litigation.

