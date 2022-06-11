Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas man injured during Floyd protest sues troopers

The protest occurred days after Floyd had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt...
The protest occurred days after Floyd had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas attorney hospitalized after being struck by a beanbag fired by police during a protest at the state Capitol over George Floyd’s killing filed a lawsuit Friday against the head of state police and several troopers.

Don Cook’s lawsuit names state Trooper Ryan Wingo, who fired the beanbag, and state police director Col. Bill Bryant, accusing them and other troopers of violating his constitutional rights.

The protest occurred days after Floyd had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

Cook was struck in the face by the beanbag, which was fired after state police ordered crowds at the Capitol to disperse according to the lawsuit.

Cook suffered serious injuries to his face, jaw, and teeth, and the beanbag had to be removed during emergency surgery.

The lawsuit said the use of the beanbag was unnecessary since he was already walking away from the Capitol and it caused Cook “great injury, anxiety, stress, mental anguish, pain, and suffering.”

An Arkansas State Police spokesperson declined to comment, citing the agency’s longstanding practice of not commenting on pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jonesboro police want to know who shot up a woman’s home.
Shots fired at woman’s home, police searching for clues
Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State

Latest News

Trumann following the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10.
Six months later: Dec. 10 tornado outbreak leaves destruction
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
SCAM ALERT: Warning after money stolen in phone scam
On Friday, the park held a ribbon cutting for a new expansion, which includes more obstacles...
Skate park expansion brings more fun for everyone