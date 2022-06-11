Country-rock band headlines downtown event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould hosted its Downtown After Hours Friday night.

The event featured the country-rock band, Faultline.

In addition to live music, Downtown After Hours had an array of food trucks and multiple businesses, staying open late for attendees.

Savannah Parrott told us about her time at the event.

“We came out here for live music. This guy loves music and so we’re just thankful that downtown has started to open up more, and add new events for our family to come to,” Parrott said.

If you would like information about future events, visit the Downtown Paragould website.

