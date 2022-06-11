First day of 2022 Butch Jones football summer camps complete

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was Friday Night Lights at Centennial Bank Stadium. The first day of the Butch Jones football summer camps just wrapped up Friday evening.

Campers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and more are in town over the weekend.

The next camp will be Saturday morning for a 7-on-7 shootout and a lineman camp.

2022 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL CAMPS

- CBJ Red Wolf 7 on 7 Shootout/OL/DL Camp (June 11, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.)

- Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp (June 14-15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

- Butch Jones Prospect Camp (June 18, 12-4 p.m.)

- Butch Jones Prospect Camp (June 25, 12-4 p.m.)

- Butch Jones Summer Finale Camp (July 29, 12-4 p.m.)

