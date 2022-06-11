JHS, Jonesboro alum Austin Cook seventh after round two of RBC Canadian Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former JHS Golden Hurricane and Arkansas Razorback is in the hunt in the RBC Canadian Open. Austin Cook fired a 6-under 64 in the second round Friday, the lowest round of any golfer after day 2.

He sits at 5-under for the tournament, just 2 shots back from the lead heading into the third round Saturday.

