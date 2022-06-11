Jonesboro city councilman announces move out of state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro city councilman will not be running for reelection after his term is up.

Ward 6 city councilman, Bobby Long, has served on the Jonesboro council for five years.

He told Region 8 News he is moving to the west coast.

Long will be taking a position at a hospital in Burns, Oregon, as the executive director for human resources.

He said the move is scary, but he is ready for the change and happy with the legacy he is leaving behind.

“At the end of the day, when I drive off. I can honestly say that I did exactly what I told the voters that I would do and I voted the way I said I was going to vote,” said Long.

Throughout Long’s time on the council, he was vocal on several issues.

He spoke on his views on mask mandates, taxes, pro-life debates, and allowing the sale of alcohol in Jonesboro.

Long said he will be in Jonesboro until July 29 and then make the 2,000-mile journey to Burns, Oregon.

