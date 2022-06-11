Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple shootings in less than 24 hours, including several fatal, have left the metro counties on edge.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning. Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.

Cobb County Police say when they arrived, a male armed with a gun began shooting, forcing officers to return fire. The man later died from his injuries.

On Friday, a shooting on Friday night at South DeKalb Mall left one dead and three others in critical condition, and a shooting at the Exxon Gas Station on Glenwood Road in Decatur left one male in his teens dead Friday night, according to Decatur police.

On Saturday afternoon, police say an 18-year-old male was shot in his abdomen while walking his dog on the 3600 block of Gray Birch Drive.

A man who identified himself as an off-duty Henry County police officer told police he was shot while leaving a northwest Atlanta gas station on Friday night.

A barrage of gunfire erupted after authorities say a gunman shot a Gwinnett Sheriff’s deputy K9 handler. The chaos led to an hours-long standoff Friday afternoon in Lawrenceville.

