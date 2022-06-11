Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Warning after money stolen in phone scam

(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you live in Cross County, be aware! There’s a scammer who is wanting to take your money!

Sheriff David West said he received another call from a citizen that had given thousands of his own money, as well as money borrowed from family and friends.

West mentioned the money was used to pay taxes, tariffs, and fees for money won and to be awarded to him, only to find out he had been scammed.

He said if you come across a scam like this, do not give out any personal information or give money to the scammer.

You can report scams to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department at 870-238-5700.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jonesboro police want to know who shot up a woman’s home.
Shots fired at woman’s home, police searching for clues
Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State

Latest News

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
On Friday, the park held a ribbon cutting for a new expansion, which includes more obstacles...
Skate park expansion brings more fun for everyone
The Commission’s first meeting will be Tuesday, June 14, with the initial report being due to...
Gov. Hutchinson announces reinstatement of school safety commission
A 90-year celebration of service took place in Jonesboro on Friday.
Longest-running ambulance service celebrates huge milestone