SCAM ALERT: Warning after money stolen in phone scam

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you live in Cross County, be aware! There’s a scammer who is wanting to take your money!

Sheriff David West said he received another call from a citizen that had given thousands of his own money, as well as money borrowed from family and friends.

West mentioned the money was used to pay taxes, tariffs, and fees for money won and to be awarded to him, only to find out he had been scammed.

He said if you come across a scam like this, do not give out any personal information or give money to the scammer.

You can report scams to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department at 870-238-5700.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.