Six months later: Dec. 10 tornado outbreak leaves destruction

Trumann following the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10.
Trumann following the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday marked six months since a deadly tornado outbreak in Region 8 brought along many hardships, physical and emotional.

On the evening of Friday, Dec. 10, an EF-4 tornado began its destruction in Monette, flattening Monette Manor while damaging dozens of homes in the process. A World War II veteran died during the storm.

The tornado continued its path over to Leachville, damaging homes and several businesses, including the Dollar General and Adams Gin. The Dollar General assistant manager was also killed.

The tornado made its way across the Missouri-Arkansas state line, damaging property.

In Braggadocio, the tornado claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl.

While the EF-4 tornado continued forward, an EF-2 tornado struck the city of Trumann, damaging homes, businesses, and the community’s fire station. However, no deaths were reported.

