Skate park expansion brings more fun for everyone

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For skaters who can’t get enough of the Allen Park Skate Park in Jonesboro, there’s more where that’s coming from.

On Friday, the park held a ribbon cutting for a new expansion, which includes more obstacles for skaters of all skill levels.

The project is all thanks to a collaboration between the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, the Rotary Clubs of Jonesboro, and Walmart, who all funded the project.

Adam Sartin, who oversaw the funding, said the new expansion will not only keep people engaged but will bring other benefits.

“It’s healthy but hopefully, it’ll keep people out of trouble and come out here and play, while having a great time,” he said.

Sartin emphasized the park is accessible to people of all ages, so everyone is encouraged to come and have some fun.

The Allen Park Skate Park is located at 3609 Race Street, with the skate area down the sidewalk past the tennis courts.

