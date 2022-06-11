Teen dies in one-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 6:21 a.m. June 10 on State Highway 310, west of Letona.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 19-year-old Eli Roetzel of Rose Bud was westbound when he failed to navigate a curve. His 2004 GMC Sierra ran off the road and collided with a large tree.

Roetzel suffered fatal injuries.

