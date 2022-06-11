Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teen dies in one-vehicle crash

A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN/WGEM)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 6:21 a.m. June 10 on State Highway 310, west of Letona.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 19-year-old Eli Roetzel of Rose Bud was westbound when he failed to navigate a curve. His 2004 GMC Sierra ran off the road and collided with a large tree.

Roetzel suffered fatal injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
A Mississippi County man is dead following a crash Thursday evening.
1 killed in two-vehicle crash
According to an initial incident report, on June 8, officer Bruce Wright responded to Greenway...
$25,000+ worth of lawn mowers stolen from business
A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase
Geico could be required to pay a Missouri woman $5.2 million because she said she contracted a...
Geico facing payout to Missouri woman who got HPV after sex in car

Latest News

The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they’re forming a bipartisan...
Governors, led by Arkansas’ Gov. Hutchinson, forming task force to address mass shootings
Child shot in St. Louis neighborhood. (KMOV)
More youth gun violence: Toddler shot in head in St. Louis
CNN got a rare interview with a female paramedic from the US who is helping the Ukrainian front...
CNN interviews US paramedic volunteer in Ukraine
41st annual event to be held Saturday and Sunday
41st Mountain Dew Classic set to begin Saturday