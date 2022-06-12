Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s...
Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s spokesperson says she was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 the day she was arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family.

Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds.

A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.

Cepeda said she used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, according to the affidavit. She denied harming the newborn during questioning, KMGH reports.

It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet.

A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.

She is currently in custody at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
A Mississippi County man is dead following a crash Thursday evening.
1 killed in two-vehicle crash
According to an initial incident report, on June 8, officer Bruce Wright responded to Greenway...
$25,000+ worth of lawn mowers stolen from business
A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Teen dies in one-vehicle crash
A woman with an arrest warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County.
Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Saturday, friends, family, and strangers did a hero workout to remember the life of Lt. Patrick...
Jonesboro gym hosts hero workout in honor of Lt. Patrick Weatherford
This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID restrictions...
Thousands gather for NEA Pride Fest