Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation at the Central Arkansas Recycling Plant is now confirmed to surround a Lawrence County man.

According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a body was uncovered while sorting out contents at the plant in Little Rock on Wednesday.

Deputies are responding to the scene where a deceased subject was found in the contents of a truck that was being offloaded at Central Arkansas Recycling, located at 9611 Ironton Rd, Little Rock. Victim is a white male. This case is being investigated as a homicide. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/sqz8ExYrAm — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) June 8, 2022

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the body belonged to Terry Bailey, 68, of Hoxie.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and to determine how Bailey died.

If you have any information about Bailey’s death, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.

