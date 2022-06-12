Energy Alert
Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant

An autopsy is scheduled for a Lawrence County man found dead in Little Rock.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation at the Central Arkansas Recycling Plant is now confirmed to surround a Lawrence County man.

According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a body was uncovered while sorting out contents at the plant in Little Rock on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the body belonged to Terry Bailey, 68, of Hoxie.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and to determine how Bailey died.

If you have any information about Bailey’s death, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

