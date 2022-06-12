Jonesboro holds community cleanup event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a nice Saturday, the perfect time for Jonesboro Code Enforcement to hold a community cleanup in the Fairview Area.

Two dumpsters were set up on Race Street for people in the community to throw away unwanted items. They allowed clothes, tires, furniture, appliances, and much more.

Scott Roper, the director of Code Enforcement, said this is just one way to keep the city beautiful.

“It’s very important to help beautify Jonesboro and help clean up and help people at the same time. Get rid of stuff they no longer use and no longer need,” he said.

If you missed the opportunity to participate, the next community clean-up will be on June 25 at the intersection of Magnolia and Patrick.

The city encourages people to come out and throw away items they don’t need anymore.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.